Arsenal "like" Ajax's Mohammed Kudus, and they could step up their interest in the midfielder later in the transfer window, journalist Charles Watts has recently told TEAMtalk.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Arsenal are now ready to make a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, and they could be set to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's move for the Brazilian, while Edu has also been in talks with Gremio over a move for Bitello.

Mikel Arteta is clearly still keen on adding another central midfielder to his squad, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has claimed Romeo Lavia remains an option, but only if the manager moves on another midfielder this summer.

Sheth said: "I think Arsenal will only look into the midfield department and recruit again after spending over £200m if there is a departure for good money in that midfield."

Transfer insider Dean Jones has previously reported that Arteta may be keen on a back-up option for Bukayo Saka ahead of the Gunners' return to the Champions League next season, and they could now move for a versatile forward option in Kudus.

That is according to Watts, who recently told TEAMtalk:

“He [Kudus] is definitely a player that they like. I’ve seen the recent reports that they’re potentially looking to step up that interest a bit later on in the window, which wouldn’t surprise me if that is the case.

“I still think they’re probably looking at adding at least one more player before the deadline and Kudus ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what they would look to bring in. He can cover on that right-hand side of the attack, which is absolutely a priority for Arsenal.

"He’s versatile, which is, again, an absolute must if you’re going to sign for Arsenal nowadays under Mikel Arteta.

“Arsenal have a decent working relationship with Ajax after what they did with Timber, which might help them in that regard. And it seems like Kudus is quite open to a move."

How good is Mohammed Kudus?

As stated by Watts, the Ghanaian is able to play in several different positions, including attacking midfield, right-wing and centre-forward, however he has most commonly been utilised as a central midfielder during his career so far.

Lauded as "absolutely fantastic" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 22-year-old displayed his keen eye for goal by weighing in with 11 goals in the Eredivisie last season, while he also managed to find the back of the net four times in the Champions League.

The £11k-per-week maestro is also very impressive in possession of the ball, having averaged a pass-completion rate of 85.5% per 90 over the past year, which places him in the 99th percentile compared to his positional peers.

Kudus' versatility would make him the perfect signing for Arsenal, as he can slot in at central midfield, and he can also be used as a back-up option for Saka on the right, so it is exciting news that the Gunners could make a move for the Ajax star.