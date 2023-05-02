Arsenal are preparing to make a new offer for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, having failed to bring him to the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Will Mikel Arteta revamp Arsenal's midfield this summer?

Although he has been one of Arsenal's most consistent performers this season, Thomas Partey has struggled in recent weeks, being branded "awful" by journalist Charles Watts, while there have also been calls for Granit Xhaka to be sold.

As such, the Gunners will need to bring in some new options in midfield, having recently been linked with Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte, who is set to leave the Portuguese club this summer, with Mason Mount now also emerging as an option.

Watts has also recently spoken about the impact Declan Rice could make at the Emirates Stadium, indicating he could be a fantastic alternative to Xhaka, given that he is more of a box-to-box player, who can threaten on the front foot.

According to O'Rourke's recent update for Football Insider, Rice is not the only Premier League star that Arsenal are willing to spend big money on this summer, as they are also planning to make a fresh proposal for Caicedo.

The Gunners had a £70m bid for the Ecuadorian rejected in the January transfer window, but they plan to reignite their interest, and he is right at the top of their shopping list, alongside the West Ham captain.

Should Arsenal sign Rice or Caicedo?

Either player would be a fantastic signing for the Gunners, with the Brighton star particularly impressing defensively, making 91 tackles in the Premier League this season, the second-highest amount of any player in the top flight.

Hailed as "unbelievable" by members of the media, the £15k-per-week ace is also comfortable in possession, placing in the 92nd percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90 in the past year, averaging 88.2%.

That said, if Arteta is only able to bring one top-level central midfielder to the club this summer, then it should be Rice, given that he is more proven in the Premier League, making 200 appearances in the competition for West Ham.

While he also specialises in the defensive side of the game, particularly with interceptions, the England international is more of a threat going forward than Caicedo, largely due to his dribbling ability, ranking in the 86th percentile for progressive passes per 90 in the past year.