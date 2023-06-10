Arsenal are preparing to make a renewed offer for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to a recent report from London World.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

West Ham United captain Declan Rice reportedly has his heart set on a move to the Emirates Stadium, with manager David Moyes now believed to be interested in a swap deal, with Emile Smith Rowe going in the opposite direction.

It is unclear whether the Gunners are interested in a deal of that nature, with other reports indicating that a transfer fee has almost been agreed for the signing of Rice, however, he is not Mikel Arteta's only midfield target.

TalkSport reporter Alex Crook "wouldn't rule out" a move for Caicedo, alongside the England international, and there are now reports that Arsenal have started to work on a proposal for the Brighton star.

According to a report from London World, the north London club are preparing to make a renewed offer for the Ecuadorian, having missed out on his signature in the January transfer window.

The Gunners are planning to make a bid similar to the £75m package that was rejected in the previous window, at which point Brighton were adamant about keeping the 21-year-old. However, they are now open to negotiations.

There is an agreement that the Seagulls will allow the youngster to leave if a substantial offer comes in, with Arsenal now planning to test the waters.

Do Arsenal need Rice and Caicedo?

It is questionable whether Arsenal need to sign both players in the upcoming window, as they have very similar attributes, both particularly specialising defensively, with Caicedo ranking highly for interceptions completed per 90 over the past year.

Rice has averaged slightly more interceptions during that timeframe, however, the Brighton star recorded 21 more tackles in the Premier League last season with a total of 100, which ranked him second in the top flight.

Given their similar skillsets, it may be wise for Arteta to settle on one of the two, and there are indications that Caicedo could be an excellent addition, having been hailed as "world-class" and "incredible to watch" by members of the media.

A fee of £75m is a lot for a player who has only regularly played in the Premier League for one season, but the Ecuador international was among Brighton's best-performing players last term, and should be more than capable of making the step up.