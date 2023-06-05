Arsenal have now "agreed personal terms" with Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, according to a recent report from Ecuadorian outlet Teradeportes.

Who will Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners are searching for a new central midfielder, with Granit Xhaka set to depart, and they have identified Declan Rice as a key target, having recently agreed personal terms with the West Ham United captain.

With Mikel Arteta keen on bringing in three new midfielders this summer, Mason Mount has also been identified as a potential target, although the Chelsea midfielder now appears to be poised to complete a move to Manchester United.

As such, Arsenal may have to turn their attentions elsewhere, and they could look at signing Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, who will be available on a free transfer later this month, upon the expiration of his contract.

Another midfielder the Gunners have been linked with is Caicedo, and according to Terdapatores, they have now "agreed personal terms" with the Brighton star, who has made a move to the Emirates Stadium his "priority."

However, there will be competition for the Ecuadorian's signature from some other Premier League clubs, with Chelsea "willing to pay a higher figure" than Arsenal, although they will not be able to offer him European football of any description next season.

Liverpool are also name checked as potential suitors, however the Reds have not made the £15k-per-week youngster a priority signing, as they do not want to meet Brighton's asking price.

Who will Caicedo sign for?

Given that Arsenal have Champions League football to offer the 21-year-old, and the report claims he favours a move to north London, they should be well-placed to win the race for his signature this summer.

If the Gunners do sign the central midfielder, he could be an excellent addition to the squad, given his stellar defensive abilities, making 100 tackles in the Premier League last season, the second-highest amount of any player in the top flight.

Hailed as "incredible" by members of the media, the Ecuador international also excels in his distribution of the ball, ranking in the 94th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90 over the past year.

With Arsenal set to return to the Champions League next season, Arteta needs to bolster his squad with players who can make his side competitive in Europe's elite competition, and Caicedo has proven he is capable of making the step up.