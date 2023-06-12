Arsenal are "looking at" signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Moussa Diaby in the upcoming transfer window, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Who is Moussa Diaby signing for?

According to a report from The Evening Standard, Arsenal were interested in signing Diaby during the January transfer window, but Leverkusen were reluctant to lose one of their star players mid-way through the season.

However, now the winger has just over two years remaining on his contract, this summer may be the German side's last opportunity to cash-in, and there have been multiple Premier League teams named as potential suitors.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Newcastle and Manchester United have also shown an interest in the Leverkusen star, with the Bundesliga club set to demand a fee of around €70m - €80m (£60m - £69m).

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Taylor has now provided an update on Arsenal's summer transfer business.

The Daily Express journalist said: "I'm not quite sure they have the financial muscle to pull off both Rice and Caicedo. But, at the same time, I do think we can expect Arsenal to be shopping in a market where they're looking at players that will also interest a lot of clubs.

"An example would be someone like Moussa Diaby, who is clearly highly-rated. Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested. He ticks that under-25 box and is a player that can reach a new level at Arsenal.

"That's what I expect to see, but I don't expect to see scattergun recruitment. It's going to be concise and I believe Arsenal already have a clear shortlist of targets."

How many goals has Moussa Diaby scored?

The France international racked up 14 goals in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen last season, including two in the Champions League, with that figure ranking him as the top scorer in the squad.

Not only that, the 23-year-old is also clearly a very creative player, weighing in with nine assists, the second-highest total behind Jeremie Frimpong, who has previously been linked with a move to north London.

Hailed as "incredibly dangerous" by former teammate Nils Petersen, the £37k-per-week dynamo is very well-known for his sprint speed, with football scout Jacek Kulig lauding his "electric pace" and "unreal acceleration".

That said, £69m is a large sum of money for a player who would not necessarily be a guaranteed starter, considering Bukayo Saka's output at right-wing last season, and Mikel Arteta may be better off strengthening other areas of the squad.