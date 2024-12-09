Arsenal are now involved in a fierce transfer battle over an "incredible" Premier League player, according to a report.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners are clearly keen to strengthen in attacking areas in January and beyond, having been linked with moves for a number of players, including Barcelona youngster Arnau Pradas, who is most commonly deployed on the wing.

Although Kai Havertz has been in decent form in front of goal this season, Mikel Arteta may also be on the lookout for a new striker over the next few months, with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha deemed to fit the bill.

Arsenal are engaged in early negotiations over a deal for the Wolves forward, but he is not their only option in that area of the pitch, with Newcastle United's Alexander Isak on a shortlist that also includes Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic.

A number of Arteta's targets are currently plying their trade in the Premier League, and they could also be set to look at one of the top flight's other stars to strengthen his midfield - if the latest reports from Spain are to be believed.

According to Spanish sources, Arsenal are currently locked in a fierce battle for the signature of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, with Manchester City also said to be keen.

The report states that the Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad with young players, and Wharton fits the bill, given that he has already managed to establish himself in the Premier League at just 20 years old.

There is also a belief that the youngster would fit perfectly into Arteta's philosophy, making him a very attractive option, but it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard is able to prise him away from Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have already rejected big offers for their star player, and they are yet to show any signs of being willing to sanction his departure in the near future.

Wharton impressing for Palace

Despite his age, the maestro has become an integral part of the Palace first team, making eight appearances in the Premier League this season prior to being ruled out with a groin injury, which required surgery.

Palace and Arsenal alike will be hoping the injury does not stifle the Englishman's development, having progressed quickly since making the switch to Selhurst Park last season, even managing to earn himself a call-up to England's Euro 2024 squad in the summer.

Perhaps the starlet's most impressive attribute is his tackling ability, averaging 3.1 tackles per 90 over the past year, which places him in the 89th percentile compared to his positional peers.

As such, Wharton could be a great option for Arteta in a holding midfield role, which is also indicated by the fact he has been lauded by Palace teammate Eberechi Eze, who said:

"He's an incredible player to play with. Playing with him at Palace, I've got used to seeing the way he plays and understanding him. He's very calm, composed, and a joy to play with."

Wharton could be a fantastic signing for Arsenal, and Arteta will be hoping they are able to beat Man City to his signature if he becomes available.