Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to keep one of his "extraordinary" players despite interest from clubs across Europe, according to a report.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners have recently set their sights on Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, having entered early negotiations over a potential move, despite Gary O'Neil categorically ruling out a January transfer.

Arteta believes Cunha would complement his already impressive frontline, and he is not the only forward the manager has his eye on, having identified Victor Osimhen as a target in 2025 following the breakdown of his move to London rivals Chelsea.

Last season, Arteta's side had the best defensive record in the Premier League, shipping just 29 goals, so it is clear to see why the manager may feel additional firepower in attack could be the final piece of the jigsaw as they attempt to win the league.

However, that hasn't stopped Arsenal being linked to new defensive options, as they are believed to be keen on Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who is open to a move away from the Vitality Stadium this winter.

Kiwior's uncertain future

The Gunners may have been in the market for a new defender due to the uncertain future surrounding Jakub Kiwior, with reports from November detailing they were willing to sell him in January, rather than send him out on loan.

However, it appears as though Arteta has now changed his stance on sanctioning Kiwior's departure, with The Mirror reporting the manager wants to keep him as he values his versatility.

There has been renewed interest in the 24-year-old from across Europe, with his representatives fielding enquiries over a January transfer after a summer loan move was blocked.

The Tychy-born defender is attracting significant attention from Serie A, with Milan, Inter and Juventus all known to be admirers.

However, Arsenal are set to resist January approaches for the Poland international, with Arteta reluctant to weaken his squad as they attempt to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

Arsenal's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Everton (h) December 15 Crystal Palace (a) December 22 Ipswich Town (h) December 28 Brentford (a) January 2 Brighton (a) January 5

The defender has been a largely dependable utility player for Arteta, making 20 appearances in the Premier League last season, and he has already had eight outings in the top flight so far this term.

Over the past year, the former Spezia man has been particularly impressive in the air, averaging 1.5 aerials won per 90, which places him in the 90th percentile compared to his positional peers.

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has also lauded his international teammate as "extraordinary", and Arteta's eagerness to keep him indicates he has a part to play for the Gunners this season.

As such, there is no reason for Arsenal to cash in on Kiwior this January, and they should assess his future at the end of the campaign.