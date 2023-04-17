Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko will be fit to face Southampton on Friday night, according to a recent report from the Evening Standard.

What's the latest Arsenal injury news?

Arsenal had to make do without a couple of key players against West Ham United on Sunday, with centre-back William Saliba missing his fourth Premier League game on the spin due to a back issue, meaning Rob Holding got the nod in defence.

However, Holding did not manage to stake a claim for a more regular place in the starting XI, with journalist Raj Chohan claiming he "brings down the level of a title calibre team", while even comparing him to former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

Zinchenko was another absentee on Sunday, missing out due to a groin issue, in what was a real blow to Mikel Arteta, as the left-back has been a consistent starter in the Premier League so far this season.

However, the Gunners have now been handed a boost, as the Evening Standard report that the £120k-per-week defender will be fit to play against Southampton on Friday night, having recovered from the injury he sustained in the recent trip to Liverpool.

There is no such luck for Saliba, however, who remains unavailable, although the Frenchman is said to be "progressing well" ahead of a potential return in a few weeks time.

Should Arteta play Zinchenko against Southampton?

If the Ukrainian is fit enough to start, then Arteta should undoubtedly bring him back into the starting XI, particularly considering back-up option Kieran Tierney has struggled for game time this season, largely being limited to appearances as a substitute.

The former Manchester City man has cemented himself as a key player for Arsenal, averaging a 7.0 Sofascore match rating so far this season, the second-highest figure of any defender in the squad.

Over the past year, the 26-year-old, who has been hailed as "outstanding" by the media, has averaged more tackles and interceptions per 90 than Tierney, indicating he is an improvement defensively speaking, while he has also weighed in with more assists, highlighting the threat he poses on the front foot.

Tierney is by no means a bad player, and he is a dependable back-up option, but Zinchenko has played a major part in helping take Arsenal to the next level this season, and it is fantastic news that he will be available for another important game on Friday night.