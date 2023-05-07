Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko was slammed for his performance against Newcastle United in the Premier League this afternoon.

What was the Newcastle vs Arsenal result?

The Gunners had to weather an early storm away at St. James' Park this afternoon, with Jacob Murphy striking the post less than 90 seconds into the game, before the hosts were awarded a penalty for handball by Jakub Kiwior.

VAR ultimately overturned to the decision, with the replays showing the ball hit the defender's leg before bouncing up on to his arm, and Martin Odegaard opened the scoring with a sublime finish from outside the box just before the 15-minute mark.

After some good work from Gabriel Martinelli on the left-hand side, Fabian Schar turned the ball into his own net in the second half to create a two-goal lead for the visitors, which proved to be insurmountable for the Magpies.

Despite the important victory, which moves the Gunners back within point of Manchester City in the Premier League table, Zinchenko was slammed by members of the media for his performance.

GiveMeSport's Terry Flewers took to Twitter to say the left-back's side was being "exposed massively" by Newcastle, while Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts claimed the £150k-per-week defender "got turned inside out" by Murphy, in the build-up to Alexander Isak hitting the post.

Should Zinchenko be dropped?

It was not the Ukrainian's best performance by any means, which is evidenced by Mikel Arteta choosing to replace him with Kieran Tierney in the second half, and his inability to stop Murphy could have been more costly on another day, if Isak had buried his opportunity.

The 26-year-old has not been in the best form of late, receiving a 6.2 Sofascore match rating against Man City, the second-lowest of any Arsenal starter, while he was also ranked as their worst-performing outfield player against Southampton.

Famous Arsenal media personality Troopz praised Tierney's contribution after coming off the bench, claiming Zinchenko should "take notes" from the Scotland international.

As such, Mikel Arteta should undoubtedly reward the substitute with a start against Brighton & Hove Albion next weekend.