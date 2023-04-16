Arsenal have set their sights on signing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer, after his impressive recent form, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

It is clear that Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new striker in the summer transfer window, with Arsenal said to be monitoring numerous targets, including Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who the manager is believed to admire.

The Gunners are also said to be among the main contenders for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, and the Serbian could be allowed to leave this summer, although he would not come cheap, with his current club set to demand at least €90m (£80m).

Having been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium back in October 2021, Watkins has now reemerged as a target for Arteta, although his current club are very eager to keep him.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal have set their sights on signing the striker, and they will continue to monitor his situation as he opens contract talks with Villa in the coming weeks.

Despite the Gunners' interest, however, all parties are confident a deal can be struck to keep the 27-year-old at Villa Park on a long-term basis, with Unai Emery keen to offer him fresh terms.

The £75k-per-week star's current deal runs until June 2025, but he is set to be offered a bumper new contract, which could hamper Arteta's chances of signing him.

Should Arsenal sign Ollie Watkins?

Even though Villa have been in fantastic form as of late, now up to sixth in the Premier League table, it would surely be hard for the forward to turn down the league-leaders, if they did come calling in the summer.

Arsenal would be getting their hands on a player in fantastic form, scoring 11 goals in his last 14 games, with Rio Ferdinand claiming that he is "sitting alongside" Erling Haaland since the World Cup, in terms of his attacking output.

During Villa's emphatic 3-0 victory against Newcastle United on Saturday, football writer Jordan Cronin lauded him as causing "absolute mayhem" for Eddie Howe's side, while other members of the media called him "incredible".

This is not the first season Watkins has impressed in the Premier League, having now reached double figures for goals in three campaigns on the spin, and he could reach even loftier heights at the Emirates Stadium.