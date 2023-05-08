Arsenal will need to sign a new midfielder in the summer transfer window, amid doubts about Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Jorginho, according to talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor.

Which midfielders are Arsenal interested in?

The Gunners are confident they have the edge in the race for Declan Rice this summer, amid interest in the 24-year-old from a whole host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, Rice is not Mikel Arteta's only target in midfield, as they are expected to go back in for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, recently being handed a boost with the news that Liverpool have cooled their interest in the Ecuadorian.

In a recent interview with Football Insider, Agbonlahor claims it is unlikely Arsenal bring in both midfield targets this summer, however he does believe that new reinforcements are needed, as he has concerns about their current options.

The pundit said: “Looking at Thomas Partey, he’s not been very good recently. I’ve watched his last few games and it seems that he doesn’t have the legs. I do think they need help in midfield. Xhaka is questionable as well, and Jorghino isn’t the answer long-term.

“I do think Declan Rice and Caicedo would be good business, a good pair – but I can’t see them spending £200m on both of them.

“It’s got to be one or the other. I think Caicedo will want to leave Brighton this summer and that new contract isn’t likely to stop that.”

Do Arsenal need to sign a midfielder?

It feels a little harsh for the former Aston Villa striker to be so critical of Partey and Xhaka, given that they have been consistent performers for the Gunners in the Premier League this season, both averaging a Sofascore match rating above 7.0.

Jorginho was also praised by members of the media for a "masterclass" against Newcastle on Sunday, which indicates he still has a lot left to offer in an Arsenal shirt, however he is now 31-years-old, so it is fair comment to say that he is not a long-term solution in the engine room.

Given that Xhaka and Partey will both be 30-years-old by the time next season commences, it is important Arteta brings in a younger midfielder this summer, regardless of how well they have played this season.

As such, Caicedo and Rice should be targeted, with both players ranking very highly in several important defensive metrics over the course of the past year.