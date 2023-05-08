Arsenal are pushing to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer, with sporting director Edu making constant calls to try and orchestrate the move, according to recent reports from Spain.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

90min have recently reported the Gunners are looking at signing a right-sided winger during the summer transfer window, with Mikel Arteta keen for more strength in depth next season, and Barcelona's Ferran Torres has been shortlisted.

Another winger who could be targeted by the north London club is Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, although the transfer guru clarifies that nothing is concrete at this stage.

There may be stiff competition for Moussa Diaby this summer, with Manchester United, Newcastle United and Real Madrid interested, however the Bayer Leverkusen star is now emerging as a priority target for Arsenal.

According to a report from SPORT (via Sport Witness), Raphinha is concerned by the potential arrival of Lionel Messi at Barcelona in the summer, which would push the 26-year-old down the pecking order at the Camp Nou.

As such, the Brazilian is now considering leaving the La Liga club, and he has a number of Premier League clubs vying for his signature, with Newcastle, Chelsea and Arsenal all named as potential suitors.

Edu has been making constant calls to try and orchestrate the winger moving to Arsenal, but he will not come cheap, as Barca would be looking to receive around €70m - €80m (£62m - £71m) in order to sanction his departure.

Is Raphinha really worth £71m?

There is no doubting the Brazil international's ability, weighing in with eight goals and nine assists for Barcelona this season, the second-highest number of goal contributions in the entire squad, behind Robert Lewandowski.

For a winger, the "incredible talent" is also very adept in the defensive side of the game, ranking highly for both interceptions and blocks completed per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

That said, the asking price for the Porto Alegre-born star is huge, and it would be unwise to spend so much money on a right-winger, when Arteta is already blessed with a top-class option in that area, in Bukayo Saka.

Saka has recorded more goal contributions than any other Arsenal player this season, so the Gunners would be better off targeting a young back-up option, who would be more willing to play second fiddle to the England international.