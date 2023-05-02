Arsenal have been handed a chance to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha, as the Spanish club are now willing to sell him to fund a move for Lionel Messi this summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

Will Arsenal sign a new winger this summer?

Mikel Arteta may be forced to sign a new winger in the summer, as it has recently been reported Paris Saint-Germain are preparing an offer of more than €120m (£106m) for Bukayo Saka, which the club's hierarchy may be inclined to accept.

Even if the 21-year-old ends up staying, however, the Gunners may consider bringing in competition on the right-wing, having been linked with a move for Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze, who they are said to be absolutely crazy about signing.

Michael Olise was also of interest to Arsenal, however he is reportedly not considering leaving Crystal Palace this summer, meaning they may have to look at other options, such as FC Porto star Pepe.

According to a report from Football Insider, the door is now open to make a move for Raphinha, a player that Arsenal, and by extension Arteta, are said to be long-term admirers of.

Barcelona are willing to sell the Brazilian in order to fund a move for Messi in the summer, and the Gunners have been put on alert by his sudden availability, with the club now considering whether to submit a bid.

The La Liga side are set to demand a fee in the region of £50m - £60m for the 26-year-old, and he would be open to a Premier League return, should he be forced out of the Camp Nou this summer.

Would Raphinha be a good signing for Arsenal?

The former Leeds United man has already proven himself in England, having weighed in with 11 Premier League goals for the Yorkshire club last season, the highest amount of any player.

Not only is the Brazil international a threat on the front foot, journalist Muhammad Butt has also praised him for his work-rate, describing him as a "defensive monster" earlier this season.

Given that the right-winger has reached double figures for goals and assists for Barca this season, it would appear as though they are only willing to sell him to funda move for one of football's all-time greats in Messi.

Raphinha has demonstrated he has what it takes to perform at a top club, and Arsenal should undoubtedly make a move for him this summer.