Arsenal could make a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha in the summer transfer window, according to a new update from journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

Despite their remarkable performance in the Premier League so far this season, the Gunners are looking at new options all over the pitch for the summer, with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund on the agenda, in a deal that could be worth over £44m.

In central midfield, Declan Rice remains a key target, and it has also emerged that the West Ham United captain is pushing for a summer move - according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook - which could make a deal easier to orchestrate.

The Gunners are said to have a three-man shopping list of potential options in the engine room, with Moises Caicedo and Amadou Onana also being considered, although Rice remains their first choice.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, O'Rourke has claimed Mikel Arteta could also make a new attempt to sign Raphinha in the summer, having failed with a €70m (£61m) offer in the January transfer window.

The journalist said: "I think there's a possibility they could revisit the situation with Raphinha; it seems Arsenal sporting director Edu is a huge admirer of his fellow Brazilian; a lot will depend on what's going on at Barcelona this summer. If they need to sell players to raise funds, which it looks likely, Raphinha could be made available on the market and I'm sure that will pique Arsenal's interest if they think they can land the former Leeds man on a cheap deal."

Should Arsenal sign Raphinha this summer?

The Brazilian has a proven track record in the Premier League, having scored 11 goals and bagged three assists in his final season with Leeds United, and he has made a solid start to life in La Liga.

In 25 league games, the £199k-per-week earner has weighed in with six goals and four assists, which indicates Barca would be unwilling to let him go, if not for their concerning financial situation.

Journalist Muhammad Butt has also hailed the former Leeds man for his capabilities at the back, describing him as a "defensive monster" in February, while praising his work-rate and ability to drive the ball forward.

Arsenal are likely to be well-stocked in wide areas, given that Bukayo Saka is expected to sign a new contract, with Gabriel Martinelli already committing to a new deal.

However, Arteta will want to compete on all fronts next season, with the Gunners almost certain to be back in the Champions League, and Raphina would provide the Spaniard with fantastic strength in depth.