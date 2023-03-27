Arsenal would be willing to offer more than €50m (£44m) in order to win the race for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer, according to a recent report from CalcioMercato.

Which strikers are Arsenal targeting this summer?

The Gunners are said to have received a boost in their pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, with the Serie A side now preparing for life without the Serbian, potentially opening the door for a move to the Emirates Stadium.

In recent days, Mikel Arteta has also registered his interest in Red Bull Salzburg's Noah Okafor, however there may be competition for his signature, with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United also plotting moves.

Folarin Balogun is due to return from his loan spell at Reims before the start of next season, while the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah remain at the club, so Arsenal should be well-stocked in attacking areas, but that has not stopped them from eyeing additional options.

According to a report from CalcioMercato (via Sport Witness), the Gunners plan to offer more than €50m (£44m) to win the race for Hojlund, an amount that Atalanta president Antonio Percassi would be unable to refuse. However, the north London club are not the only Premier League side interested in the Dane, and Newcastle United are willing to spend the same amount, with the auction set to start as soon as the Serie A season comes to a close. The report also stipulates that the striker's price could be driven even higher, subject to his performances during the remainder of the campaign.

Would Hojlund be a good signing for Arsenal?

Since breaking into the Atalanta team this season, the Copenhagen-born marksman has gone from strength to strength, taking his tally for the season to seven in the Serie A with a goal against Empoli in the last match. Not only that, but the 20-year-old has been sensational for Denmark in the current international break, scoring five goals in two games, after which he was lauded an "absolute monster in the making" by football scout Jacek Kulig.

Judging by his goal-scoring exploits for club and country, the starlet has vast potential, and could go on to be a top Premier League player, however it is questionable whether he is really needed.

Balogun has been fantastic in Ligue 1 for Reims this term, scoring 17 goals, the joint-third highest amount of any player in the division, and he has earned his opportunity to challenge for Jesus' place in the first team next season, so perhaps the money would be better spent in other positions within the squad.