Arsenal have made contact with Wolfsburg defender Ridle Baku about a summer move to the Emirates Stadium, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Do Arsenal need a defender this summer?

The Gunners have the joint-second best defensive record in the Premier League this season, having conceded just 27 goals, with William Saliba impressing so much that contract talks have been underway for quite some time.

Ben White has been solid in an unconventional right-back role, making 33 appearances in that position this season, however Mikel Arteta is a little light on back-up options for the Englishman, and so he could enter the market this summer.

Arsenal tried to sign Ivan Fresneda in the January transfer window, but they will be forced to wait until the summer, and TEAMtalk report they will make another approach for the Spanish youngster at the end of the season.

Fresneda is not their only option at right-back, however, with Falk telling CaughtOffside that Baku has "got the call from Arsenal", but they are not the only Premier League side to have made contact with the Wolfsburg ace.

Chelsea made a call of their own during the January transfer window, while there is also expected to be suitors from abroad, as Villarreal want to make a bid in the summer.

The journalist does not give any details about whether any progress was made in discussions with the player, but the Gunners are definitely interested, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops over the coming weeks.

Would Ridle Baku be a good signing for Arsenal?

Hailed as "outstanding" by former Mainz manager Sandro Schwarz, the 25-year-old would have a lot to offer Arsenal going forward, given that he ranks in the 98th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 in the past year, compared to other full-backs.

The four-time Germany international has amassed five goals and one assist in the Bundesliga this season, highlighting his attacking threat, and he has been versatile enough to slot in at right-midfield when required.

Not only that, but there is also an indication the £33k-per-week right-back would be solid defensively, ranking in the 98th percentile for blocks per 90 in the same timeframe, averaging 1.97, while White has averaged just 1.43.

Arsenal are short on numbers at right-back, and Baku would be an excellent addition, largely due to his talent going forward, which would be very useful for Arteta in certain games.