Arsenal are willing to let Rob Holding leave this summer, as long as they land a suitable replacement, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Which Arsenal players are leaving this summer?

Although Mikel Arteta's side did very well to push Manchester City so close in the race for the Premier League title, the manager is looking to reshape his squad in the upcoming window, and a number of first-team players could be moved on.

Sky Sports report that Granit Xhaka is becoming increasingly likely to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen now confident they can do a deal, while Kieran Tierney could also be on his way out.

Newcastle United, Manchester City and Aston Villa are all interested in the left-back, with the latter club also keen on Emile Smith-Rowe, who journalist Paul Brown believes "might be frustrated" due to his lack of game time.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal are also open to offers for Holding this summer, as long as they are able to land a suitable replacement for the centre-back, who has also not received a great deal of game time this season.

A new central midfielder is said to be the top priority for the Gunners, but if they are able to strengthen that position quickly, they will focus on bringing in a new defender, which could spell the end for the £40k-per-week centre-back.

The report also details that Arteta is planning to play Ben White in the centre of defence next season, meaning a new right-back will be required.

Should Arsenal sell Rob Holding?

If Arsenal truly want to compete with the likes of Man City, then they undoubtedly need to improve their squad depth, as it could be argued that a lack of quality back-up options is what cost them at the business end of the current campaign.

William Saliba has missed the last ten Premier League games with a back injury, meaning Holding has had to fill in, and he has flattered to deceive, with journalist Charles Watts claiming he "really struggled" against City.

Jakub Kiwior has since been brought into the side, but he has also put in some subpar performances, receiving just a 6.1 Sofascore rating against Brighton, the lowest of any outfield player.

Holding has impressed at times during his Arsenal career, being hailed as "brilliant" by members of the media, however it is time he moved on, to make way for better back-up options for Gabriel and Saliba.