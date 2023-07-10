Arsenal's potential move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is "one to watch", should Thomas Partey leave the club this summer, however Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Thomas Partey leaving Arsenal?

Journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GiveMeSport that he thinks Partey is set to leave Arsenal this summer, saying: "I do believe Arsenal will make a second midfield signing and I do also expect Thomas Partey to make way."

According to CBS Sports, the 30-year-old currently favours a move to Juventus, with his camp recently informing his suitors in Saudi Arabia that he has no intention of moving to the Pro League this summer.

Al-Nassr had been prepared to make an offer of €30m (£26m) for the Ghanaian, whose place in the starting XI is in doubt due to the imminent arrival of Declan Rice, but he would much prefer to move to the Serie A.

There may also be an option to remain in the Premier League, with it recently being reported that Manchester United have joined the race for the central midfielder, and Paul Ince has recently urged his former club to pursue a deal.

With Partey potentially on the move, Jacobs has recently told GiveMeSport that Arsenal could now go in for Lavia, however he stressed that a number of other Premier League clubs are set to battle it out for his signature.

The journalist said: "If Partey joins Xhaka in leaving, I can see Arsenal coming in for a midfielder.

"I think Romeo Lavia, much like with Liverpool, could be one to watch. The player obviously doesn't want to stay in the Championship. Southampton want around £50million.

"Even Chelsea have taken a little look as well, but it's very much Liverpool and Arsenal who have been exploring that deal, more so Liverpool at the moment.

"Arsenal may move if they have space to bring in another midfielder, and then Chelsea have had this historical interest in Lavia, so plenty of clubs are looking."

How much did Southampton pay for Romeo Lavia?

The Saints signed the midfielder for an initial fee of just £10.5m from Manchester City last season, so they are set to make a significant profit, although the deal did include a 20% sell-on clause.

Having been hailed as an "absolute monster" by members of the media, it is clear to see why the Belgian is attracting the attention of so many of the Premier League's top clubs.

Although he only got on the scoresheet once in the Premier League, the former Man City man put in a string of quality defensive performances, and he was one of only three U21 players in Europe's top five leagues to win possession in the midfield third over 100 times last season.

Given that Partey is now 30-years-old, and his position under threat due to the imminent arrival of Rice, it is probably wise for Arsenal to look at selling the midfielder, and Lavia is showing signs that he could be a fantastic long-term replacement.