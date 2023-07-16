Arsenal are not currently interested in signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, but they could look at signing him later in the transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Arsenal have been very busy in the summer transfer window, having already completed moves for Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, with the latter recently putting pen to paper on a five-year contract after completing a £105m move from West Ham United.

Mikel Arteta has already strengthened his midfield considerably, but the Gunners are still running the rule over a number of other options, including Fluminense's Andre Trindade, having already made contact with the Brazil international's representatives.

Given that Thomas Partey has reportedly agreed a move to the Saudi Pro League, Arteta may be tasked with bringing in a replacement for the Ghanaian, and there has now been an update on the pursuit of Lavia.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Sheth has claimed the Southampton midfielder is not a current transfer target, but he hints that he could become an option later in the window.

The Sky Sports reporter said: "There's lots of talk about Arsenal. Now, I'm told that, as it stands, that interest is not there. Maybe they've looked at him but, as it stands, the interest is not there.

"Like I've said before, I just wonder if and when they can release some of these players that they don't want in the squad anymore and see how much money they can generate for those players and see how much wages they can get knocked off the bill, then aside of a right-sided player, is Lavia maybe somebody that they look at, particularly if the Thomas Partey situation continues?"

Is Romeo Lavia a CDM?

The 19-year-old is most commonly utilised as a defensive midfielder, as a result of his impressive defensive qualities, making the highest number of tackles, interceptions and blocked shots of any U21 player in the Premier League last season.

Not only that, the Belgian maestro is also a very assured passer of the ball, with 78.2% of the long passes he attempted up until March 22nd last season proving to be accurate, ranking him 15th in the top flight among players to attempt over 50 balls from their own half.

That passing accuracy indicates the starlet could be a fantastic replacement for Partey, should the 30-year-old move on this summer, given that the Arsenal midfielder ranks in the 85th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90 in the past year.

Considering Rice's recent arrival, the Gunners have no pressing need to bring in another central midfielder, but the Southampton ace could be a very good signing later in the window, despite his reported price tag of £50m.

Lauded as a "monster" by members of the media, Lavia had an excellent season in the Premier League last term, managing to shine in a very poor Southampton side, and he has proven that he is ready to make the step-up to a club like Arsenal.