Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta "will be impressed" by Southampton midfielder and Gunners transfer target Romeo Lavia, according to journalist Dean Jones.

How is Lavia faring this season?

The teenager has enjoyed something of a breakthrough season for Saints, having joined permanently from Manchester City during last summer's transfer window. While the south coast side have struggled, currently sitting bottom of the Premier League, the midfielder has been one of the few positives on show.

Lavia has shown a level of maturity beyond his years in the middle of the park, starting 16 league games and scoring against Chelsea earlier this season, as well as enjoying an 86.7% pass completion rate. His performances have seen him linked with a host of top Premier League clubs and Arsenal have emerged as a potential suitor this summer.

Arteta has already built a hugely exciting young squad that is battling for league title glory in 2022/23, and he could see the Saints man as the latest prodigious talent to bring in and make his group of players even stronger.

Will Arsenal sign Lavia this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Arteta will be liking what he sees from Lavia ahead of a possible move for him in the coming months:

"I think Arteta will be impressed by the way he's managed to shine in that Saints team, who have generally been pretty poor, but he's been pretty good most of the time. He's got a Belgium call up now, he's growing as a player and growing as a person. "I think it's no coincidence that Lavia is going to be linked with some big clubs this summer because there is a lot of people watching him."

Lavia could be such an exciting signing by Arsenal this summer, while beating rivals to his signature would also be a statement, in terms of their newfound standing in the Premier League. Reports suggest the midfield sensation could cost up to £45 million but Lavia really does look like a special young prospect with a massive future in the game. Indeed, journalist Jacob Tanswell has described him as "crucial" when referencing his importance to the Southampton squad.

The one-cap Belgium international could come in as a squad player at the base of the Gunners' midfield, not necessarily being a regular starter to begin with but improving over time and learning from Thomas Partey in the role. Eventually, he could then be considered his replacement, making it a seamless transition in a key role for Arteta.