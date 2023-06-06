Arsenal have been "informed" on the conditions of a potential deal to sign Galatasary defender Sacha Boey, namely that he is set to cost around £22 million this summer.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta are looking to shore up a number of key areas of the squad, coming after they missed out on their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years.

Arsenal had been in pole position for much of the 2022/2023 campaign but were eventually beaten to the punch by champions Man City, who are also on course to potentially clinch an historic treble.

It's back to the drawing board in north London with Arteta and sporting director already drawing up plans to make major signings this summer.

"Our planning has already been done," said sporting director Edu in April (ESPN via 90min)."It has already reached the owners. Now, we're taking things step by step. We're focused on how we will finish the season, but we've put in the planning and I'm very excited."

In terms of who Arsenal could sign, it is believed that the Gunners are targeting multiple midfield additions, with West Ham's Declan Rice and Brighton star Moises Caicedo attracting serious interest.

Defensive signings are also firmly on the agenda, especially at right-back, with Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda and Boey being linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Sharing an update on the latter target, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has some news for supporters.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano claims that Arsenal have been "informed" that they can sign Boey for around £22 million, but as of yet, there is yet to be any serious talks or contact with the player's agents.

"For Boey at the moment, I'm just told that they are informed on the conditions of the deal, €25m price tag."I'm not aware of any direct contract between Arsenal and his agent in terms of negotiations, so at the moment it's still a quiet situation."

Who is Sacha Boey?

The 22-year-old has been a key player for Galatasary, especially last season, with only Victor Nelsson and Fernando Muslera playing more league minutes (WhoScored).

Boey also averaged their joint-highest rate of tackles per 90 and second-highest number of interceptions domestically - emphasising his importance to the Turkish Super Lig side (WhoScored).

Former Gunners defender Bacary Sagna, commenting on the links to Boey recently, also believes that he would fit in "perfectly" under Arteta.