Arsenal have made contact to sign Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey who's been seriously endorsed by former right-back Bacary Sagna.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Premier League title-chasers can still pip league leaders Man City and clinch their first domestic crown in nearly 20 years, yet the Blues' one-game and one point advantage means they quite simply cannot afford to drop anymore points.

Mikel Arteta's side are relying on a slip up from Pep Guardiola before potentially pouncing, but if City don't relent on their imperious recent form, you can certainly make a case that this season has been a successful one for Arsenal regardless.

It was just 12 months ago that the north Londoners missed out on Champions League football to arch rivals Tottenham, but a year later they're guaranteed top four and the subsequent riches of Europe for 2023/2024.

As a result, there have been suggestions of transfer activity at the Emirates ahead of a busy summer window, with Edu and co targeting central midfield stars.

They're also in the market for new defenders, especially after injuries to the likes of centre-back William Saliba, with reports out of Turkey claiming Boey of Galatasary is a player on their radar.

According to Akşam, as also translated by Sport Witness, Arsenal have made contact to sign the 22-year-old who is among the players most likely to leave the Nef Stadium.

It's claimed that Arteta's side are "seriously interested" in the right-back, who's already admitted that he "dreams" of a move to England's top flight.

Speaking to Transfermarkt last month, as relayed by TUTTOmercatoWEB, Boey explained:

“My dream remains the Premier League, like most players. And then it’s a league that fits well with my aggressive style of play. I like the Bundesliga too."

What could Boey bring to Arsenal?

As Scotland international Kieran Tierney is up for the chopping block this summer, with reports suggesting he could depart, we believe Boey may be a brilliant replacement.

The Frenchman has been a mainstay for Galatasary in the Turkish Super Lig this season, starting 28 league games and impressing as their second-best overall performer behind Mauro Icardi (WhoScored).

Boey has also been seriously endorsed by former Gunners full-back Sagna, who recently explained that he would be perfect for Arteta, stating (via milliyet.com and daily cannon):