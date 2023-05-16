Arsenal are expected to make a bid for Galatasaray's Sacha Boey, with the defender now set to leave in the summer, according to reports from Turkey.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Journalist David Ornstein has previously claimed that Arsenal will target a centre-back this summer, in order to provide William Saliba with some additional support, and they have their eye on several up-and-coming prospects from abroad.

The Gunners are now said to be "looking closely" at Dinamo Zagreb's Josip Sutalo, who could be available for around £17m this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, with RB Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan also emerging as an option.

It was recently reported that the north London club are "seriously interested" in signing Boey, and they could now be set to formalise that interest with an offer, according to a new report from Turkey.

As per Fotomac (via Sport Witness), Arsenal are also keen on strengthening at right-back this summer, and they are expected to make an official offer for the Galatasaray defender, but they are not the only team likely to do so.

Wolfsburg and Crystal Palace are also set to launch bids for the 22-year-old, who could be brought in to replace Ben White at right-back, with the Englishman set to revert back to the more familar role of centre-back next season.

The report makes it clear the Frenchman will leave Galatasaray this summer, and he is expected to cost potential suitors at least €15m (£13m), plus bonuses.

Should Arsenal sign Sacha Boey?

It makes sense for Mikel Arteta to bring in a new right-back this summer, and move White back to centre-back, as his side have struggled since William Saliba suffered a back injury, indicating the manager needs to reshuffle his backline.

Described as an "intriguing prospect" by members of the media, the full-back has recorded the best defensive statistics at Galatasaray this season, averaging 2.7 tackles, 2.1 interceptions and 1.6 tackles per game in the Super Lig.

With an average WhoScored match rating of 7.26 in the league, the former Rennes man is ranked as the second-best performing player for the Turkish side this season, playing a major role in their push for the title.

Former Arsenal right-back Bacary Sagna believes Boey would "fit perfectly" into the Gunners defence, and they should definitely pursue a deal for him this summer, particularly considering he will be available for such a low fee.