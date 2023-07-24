Arsenal have now made an approach to sign Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, who is also being targeted by Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, according to recent reports from Turkey.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Mikel Arteta is set to use Jurrien Timber at right-back next season, meaning the manager is now well-stocked in that area of the pitch, with the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White also at his disposal, however the Gunners continue to be linked other options.

With Fabrizio Romano recently detailing that Cedric Soares could be sold, Arteta may want to bring in some more competition at right-back, and Manchester City's Joao Cancelo remains a potential target, as reported by journalist Dean Jones, who said:

“My information is that if Cancelo is still there for the taking later in the window, Arsenal may well look to strike a deal. It’s not been totally forgotten about, it’s just not a main priority. More of a luxury.”

Boey has also been named as a target for Arsenal, with reports from earlier in the window claiming they went as far as making an "official offer" of £12m, and they have now re-emerged as potential suitors for the defender.

That is according to reports from Turkey, which state that both Arsenal and Tottenham have been in contact with Galatasaray to discuss a potential summer move, with Newcastle and Juventus also following him closely. (via Sport Witness)

The Frenchman has previously admitted that he is flattered by the reports linking him with a switch to the Emirates Stadium, and he has made it clear that he wants to play in the Premier League.

However, it appears as though a move is very unlikely this summer, with Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk expressing his desire to keep him, saying: "We want to continue with Boey and [Victor] Nelsson. We have a Champions League goal and this goal can be achieved if the players stay in the team."

Who is Sacha Boey?

Lauded as a "true warrior" by members of the Turkish media, the £9k-per-week defender has started to make a name for himself at Galatasaray over the past few seasons, making 31 league appearances en-route to his side winning the title last season.

With an average WhoScored match rating of 7.31 in the Turkish Super Lig, the right-back was ranked as Galatasaray's fifth-best performing player across the campaign, impressing both defensively and on the front foot.

The former Rennes man weighed in with four assists, the joint-fourth highest amount of any player in the squad, while he also averaged a total of 2.8 tackles per game, the joint-highest amount alongside former Arsenal man Lucas Torreira.

Boey appears to be a very well-rounded full-back, and so it is disappointing that he will seemingly not be available this summer, but a new right-back should not be a priority target for the Gunners.

Arteta has Timber, Tomiyasu and White to choose from, but if he really feels he needs another option, he could launch a move for Cancelo, who already has Premier League experience.