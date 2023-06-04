Arsenal have not made a proposal for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, despite contrary recent reports, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Will Arsenal sign Boey?

Boey could well be on his way to the Premier League this summer, amid interest from both Crystal Palace and Arsenal, with the former reportedly expected to make a bid, having allocated €15m (£13m) for the potential transfer.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the right-back, with reports indicating they are "seriously interested" in bringing him to the Emirates Stadium, and a more recent update has detailed they have even lodged an official bid.

The Gunners are said to have made an offer of €20m (£17m) for the Galatasaray ace, but the Turkish club are demanding €25m (£21.5m) if they are to part with one of their prized assets this summer.

However, Romano has since taken to Twitter to dismiss these reports, alleging that Mikel Arteta is yet to come to the table with a bid for the 22-year-old. The transfer guru said:

"Arsenal have not made any proposal for Sacha Boey at this stage, despite reports. Been told there was no meeting with his new agents, just one of many players appreciated but not a negotiation as things stand.

"Galatasaray want more than €20m for their right back."

Who is Sacha Boey?

Given that Arsenal have Champions League football on offer next season, they should be well-placed to sign the Frenchman, if they are willing to meet Galatasaray's demands, and he could be an excellent addition to Arteta's squad.

With Ben White expected to play in a central role next year, the Gunners will need to add some more depth at right-back, and Boey has performed very well for Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig so far this season.

Having averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.28, the full-back is ranked as the Turkish side's second-best performer in the squad, showcasing his defensive ability by averaging 2.7 tackles per game, the joint-highest figure in the squad.

Given that he has four assists to his name, the Montreuil-born defender can also be a threat on the front foot, and he is strong in the air, averaging 2.2 aerials won per game. Lauded as a "true warrior" by members of the media, Boey has displayed he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League, and it could be wise for Arsenal to pursue a deal this summer.