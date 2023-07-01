Arsenal are "monitoring" Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze for a summer transfer swoop, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

According to journalist Charles Watts, one of Arsenal's initial priorities in this window was to bring in cover for Bukayo Saka, however after the recent arrival of Kai Havertz, Mikel Arteta may no longer feel there is a pressing need to strengthen in that area.

If Arteta does choose to bring in a new right-winger, Harvey Barnes is one of the players who could be targeted, while Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto has previously been identified as a potential option.

Back in April, it was reported the Gunners were crazy about signing Chukwueze, however, interest in his signature is now growing, with a number of top clubs from across the continent targeting moves.

In a new update on Twitter, Galetti has claimed that Arsenal, Newcastle United and Liverpool are all monitoring the Nigerian, while AC Milan are still working on a deal, although they believe Villarreal's asking price is a little too high.

The La Liga club are holding out for between €25m - €30m (£21m - £26m) for the 24-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of next season, meaning this summer may be their last opportunity to cash-in.

With competition for the winger said to be "fierce", it remains to be seen whether Arsenal's interest develops into them making an official bid.

Is Samuel Chukwueze signing for Arsenal?

At the moment, the Gunners have not made any concrete moves for the Nigeria international, however, there is every indication that he could be a very solid back-up for Saka if he becomes a major target.

Hailed as a "beast" by members of the media, the 5 foot 8 winger had a very impressive 2022-23 campaign, weighing in with 13 goals and 11 assists for Villarreal in all competitions, most often being utilised on the right of the front three.

The £18k-per-week attacker is a very strong dribbler of the ball, ranking in the 91st percentile for progressive carries, and in the 97th for successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, having averaged a higher amount than Saka.

Arteta will be aiming to compete on all fronts next season, with his Arsenal side returning to the Champions League, so it will be vital to have strength in depth, and Chukwueze could be a great alternative option to Saka.