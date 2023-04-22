Arsenal are crazy about signing Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze this summer, according to recent reports from Spain.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing in competition in forward areas this summer, although the manager has been dealt a blow in his pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, as the 21-year-old has no plans to leave the Eagles in the summer.

Gunners sporting director Edu could also look to sign Wilfried Zaha, as it has recently emerged the north London club's interest in the Ivory Coast international is becoming increasingly serious, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Arteta is personally said to be keen on signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, as the manager believes Arsenal do not currently have a player like him in the squad, and he would therefore offer them some different going forward.

Another potential new signing from abroad is Villarreal's Chukwueze, with Mundo Deportivo reporting (via Sport Witness), that the Gunners have set their sights on signing the £15k-per-week winger this summer.

The Gunners are not the only Premier League club interested in the Nigerian, as West Ham United are another club crazy about signing him, although it is not specified which side is currently leading the race.

Villarreal are looking to tie the 23-year-old down to a new contract this summer, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2024, but the report explains the player himself could look at moving on at the end of the season.

Should Arsenal sign Chukwueze?

Unlike Zaha, the right-winger has no experience in the Premier League, but he has been in fine form in La Liga in the second half of the season, being hailed as "sensational" by journalist Zach Lowy for his performances in 2023.

In his last eight games, the Nigeria international has weighed in with five goals and three assists, while over the past year he has displayed his superb dribbling ability by averaging 3.51 successful take-ons per 90, in the 99th percentile compared to his positional peers.

Arsenal's current attacking options have been fantastic this season, with Bukayo Saka weighing in with 24 goal contributions in 32 league games, while Gabriel Martinelli has also impressed, scoring eight in his last ten games.

As such, there is no need to bring in any replacements this summer, but Chukwueze's recent performances indicate the "absolutely fantastic" winger could be a great back-up option for Arteta.