Arsene Wenger enjoyed some wonderful achievements in charge of Arsenal, claiming three Premier League crowns and establishing the Gunners as one of the most dominant teams in the country.

There were some bad times too, but his reign will go down as one of the greatest in Premier League history. The final few years weren’t quite as successful, either on the pitch or in the transfer market, with the Frenchman losing some of his ability to find excellent players and this resulted in a few flops being signed.

It wasn’t just incomings either, with several key players departing either too soon or to fellow rivals. Robin van Persie is an excellent example. The Dutchman netted 132 goals for Arsenal and became a cult hero at the club - despite the lack of silverware - and when he made the move to Manchester United in 2012, it looked as though it could be Wenger’s worst ever mistake.

Van Persie did power United to a Premier League title during his first season with 26 league goals to his name, yet didn’t exactly light up Old Trafford in the following two campaigns as they won nothing, and it is perhaps another forward that Wenger sold which could go down as his worst decision in the transfer market – Serge Gnabry.

How much is Serge Gnabry worth now?

Wenger sold the German winger for just £5m to Werder Bremen in 2016 as he had played just 18 times for the Arsenal senior side and a poor loan spell during the 2015/2016 season at West Bromwich Albion even prompted their manager Tony Pulis to claim he wasn’t good enough for the league, saying: “Serge has come here to play games, but he just hasn’t been for me, at the moment, at that level to play the games.”

He hasn’t half gone on to prove Pulis wrong since departing England seven years ago. Following a season where he scored 11 Bundesliga goals for Bremen, Bayern Munich were clearly impressed and eventually lured him to Bavaria in 2018, where he has gone on to become an integral part of a side which claimed Champions League glory in 2020 along with a handful of league titles.

The German's value has soared remarkably since leaving Arsenal, with Football Transfers now valuing the winger at a staggering €47.4m (£42m) and it certainly proves that Wenger sold him far too quickly.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic claimed that Gnabry “has everything” and perhaps if the Frenchman had kept the player at Arsenal for just a few more seasons, he may have blossomed into a top class player at the Gunners.

Alas, the Gunners have had to witness the 5 foot 9 ace go on to thrive in Bavaria with 126 goals and assists in just 213 appearances across all fronts, proving a real case of what might have been for the north London outfit.