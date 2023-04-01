Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would jump at the chance to join Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according an intriguing new update.

Could Lazio ace leave this summer?

The 28-year-old has been a highly-rated footballer for time now, with endless Premier League clubs linked with signing him down the years. He has stayed loyal to Lazio, however, racking up 330 appearances for the Serie A giants and proving to be an influential figure.

This season, Milinkovic-Savic has scored four goals and registered eight assists in the league, making 24 starts in the competition and also averaging 2.6 aerial duel wins per game. The Serb is out of contract at his current club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, however, so this summer could be their last opportunity to earn huge money for his services.

Arsenal are one of the clubs to have been linked with a move him in the past - one report earlier this year even stated they had tabled a bid for him - and now a new update suggests that a transfer could potentially materialise in the coming months.

Could Arsenal swoop to sign midfielder?

According to Corriere dello Sport [via The Boot Room], Milinkovic-Savic would "gladly accept" an offer from Arsenal this summer, with Lazio holding out for £35million for his signature. The report does state that £25million could be enough to snap up the midfielder, though, meaning he could be available for a bargain.

The 41-cap Serbia international could be an inspired signing by Arsenal this summer, with the Lazio man at the absolute peak of his powers and someone who could make the Gunners' midfield even more dominant. He has now scored 64 goals and chipped in with 59 assists for his club side this season, highlighting his end product in the final third, but he has so many other strengths to his game, too.

He has averaged 1.6 tackles and 1.2 clearances per game in the league this season, showing that he is an effective off-the-ball figure, while former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has called him "one of the best I’ve ever worked with", which is high praise. Meanwhile, journalist Jerry Mancini has hailed him as as "world-class" player.

For all these reasons, Milinkovic-Savic could be a fantastic signing by Arsenal, acting as an upgrade on Granit Xhaka in a No.8 midfield role, for all his good performances for the Gunners this season, as well as a younger alternative.