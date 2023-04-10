Arsenal are determined to win the race for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer, according to a recent report from TuttoMercatoWeb.

Will Arsenal sign a central midfielder this summer?

Arsenal are definitely in the market for a new central midfielder this summer, having been linked with moves for a number of top players, most notably Declan Rice, although journalist Simon Phillips claims they are unwilling to pay a high fee to win the race for the West Ham United captain.

Talks have also commenced with Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, who is also being targeted by Newcastle United and Barcelona, although his wage demands are said to be high, which could be a potential roadblock.

The Gunners have been chasing Milinkovic-Savic for some time now, with the midfielder being viewed as one of Mikel Arteta's top candidates, and their interest only appears to be getting stronger as we approach the summer transfer window.

As per a report from TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness), Lazio have likely missed their chance to receive a huge fee for the central midfielder, having previously valued him at around €100m. (£88m)

The Serie A side are trying to negotiate a contract renewal, however there has been no development in that regard, so a sale in the summer is looking increasingly possible.

Arsenal are said to be the most determined club in the race for the Serbian's signature, and a deal appears as though it could be there to be done, should Arteta give the green light.

Would Sergej Milinkovic-Savic be a good signing?

Members of the media have hailed the 28-year-old as a "different beast" as a result of his exploits with Lazio, displaying his attacking prowess by recording eight goals and eight assists in all competitions this season.

However, the maestro is also very solid when it comes to the defensive side of the game, ranking in the 80th percentile for blocks, and in the 97th for aerials won per 90 in the past year, when compared to other players in his position.

Given his age, having turned 28 less than two months ago, the £75k-per-week midfielder is likely to be in his prime, and he is showing all the signs that he would be an excellent signing for Arsenal.

Not only that, but Milinkovic Savic's contract is up at the end of next season, which means a cut-price deal could be possible this summer, making him a viable and cheaper alternative to Rice, who could cost well over £100m.