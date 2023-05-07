Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as Juventus are unwilling to meet Lazio's price tag of €40m (£35.5m), according to recent reports from Italy.

Which midfielders could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners have now seemingly set their sights on Valencia's Yunus Musah, as they are said to be preparing an offer of €70m (£62m) for the central midfielder, which the Spanish club would find it very difficult to turn down.

Another potential option for the north London club is Chelsea's Mason Mount, and journalist Paul Brown believes the England international would be intrigued by the prospect of playing under Mikel Arteta.

Milinkovic-Savic has been a long-term target for Arsenal, with reports from last December indicating they were leading the race for the Lazio midfielder, and they have recently been handed a boost in the race for his signature.

According to reports from Italy (via Sport Witness), Lazio are holding out for €40m (£35.5m) to sell the maestro this summer, however fellow Serie A side Juventus are not prepared to pay any more than €25m (£22m).

As such, Lazio are now waiting for offers from the Premier League, which have been promised by the player's agent, Mateja Kezman, with Arsenal potentially set to come forward to sign the 28-year-old midfielder.

The Gunners are yet to make the first move, as they are currently more preoccupied with competing for the Premier League title, but they should have no problem meeting the Italian club's demands in the summer.

Should Arsenal sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic?

Although £35.5m may seem a large fee for a player who will have just one year left on his contract this summer, it is no wonder Lazio are demanding so much, given just how important the Serbian has been to them for a number of seasons.

Hailed as "world class" by members of the media, the Spain-born midfielder weighed in with six goals and eight assists in the Serie A this season, before Lazio's clash with Milan yesterday - once again reaching double figures for goal contributions.

Last season was probably the £75k-per-week earner's most impressive campaign, amassing 11 goals and 11 assists in the league, with the latter figure being the highest in the Lazio squad.

Teammate Ciro Immobile has lauded Milinkovic-Savic as "magic", also adding he's "on the same level" as Kevin De Bruyne, and he could be a real boost for Arsenal in what is likely to be another bid for the Premier League title next season.