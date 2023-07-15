Arsenal could look at signing a new right-sided attacker and another central midfielder this summer, according to Sky Sports.

How much have Arsenal spent this summer?

The Gunners and Mikel Arteta have been busy in the transfer window so far ahead of the 2023/24 season, looking to go one step further in the Premier League.

The club have brought in Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a deal worth £65m, whereas Jurrien Timber has made the move to north London from Ajax for £38m.

Those two deals take Arsenal’s summer spend to £103m, and that will double with a move for Declan Rice. West Ham have confirmed that the England international has left the club and is poised to join Arsenal in a deal worth a guaranteed £100m plus £5m in add-ons.

There could still be more to come at the Emirates, though, with a transfer update emerging in the last 48 hours. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provided transfer news on Arsenal, claiming that the focus will now be on departures due to the money they have spent in recent weeks.

However, the reliable reporter did claim that a new right-sided attacker and another central midfielder could be deals to potentially keep an eye on before the window closes.

“The focus will be on departures simply because they have probably spent close to £200m once the Rice and the Timber deals go through.

“But, the right-sided attacking position, that is something I think Arsenal will be trying to look at. They’ve been focusing at that position in the past couple of transfer windows, so maybe just keep an eye on that.

“And maybe on the central midfielder area as well. I know that Declan Rice is on the verge of coming in but Granit Xhaka has left. But if Thomas Partey was to potentially leave, because we know that there is a lot of interest. It is just at an interest stage at the moment but if that was to develop then maybe Arsenal would potentially look into recruiting there as well.”

Who else could Arsenal sign?

With more than £200m spent so far this summer, Arsenal, as Sheth mentions, could be looking at moving payers on before bringing anyone else in. However, there have been players linked with moves to join Arteta’s side, including Gremio central midfielder Bitello.

Arsenal are “actually moving seriously” for Bitello, and reports have suggested that the club even have officials in Brazil to “analyse and send an offer” for the 23-year-old.

In attack, a player who has been linked with the Gunners is Barcelona’s Ferran Torres. It is believed that Arsenal would be willing to sign the forward on loan, and the La Liga champions would approve any temporary deal for him. Arteta previously worked with Torres at Manchester City, so moves for the Spaniard alongside Bitello could well be ones to keep an eye on over the coming weeks. Some players may need to be moved on first, though, so it may still be a busy few weeks in the market for Edu and co.