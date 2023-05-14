Arsenal will hope to keep their hopes of winning the Premier League title alive by defeating Brighton and Hove Albion this afternoon at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s men are currently a point behind Manchester City, who have a game in hand, and with just three matches remaining, they will need to win all three and rely on City dropping points in their final four matches.

It is a tough ask, but the Gunners arguably blew their chances with three successive draws in April, and the Spaniard may have to be content with a spot in the Champions League next season.

They enjoyed a solid win over Newcastle United last week and Arteta will be hoping his team can repeat this performance today against a Brighton side who occupied seventh place in the league table heading into the weekend.

There could be a few changes to the side ahead of the match, and Belgian forward Leandro Trossard should be given the chance to start against his former club, especially with his excellent record since joining Arsenal in January.

Will Leandro Trossard start for Arsenal against Brighton?

Journalist Charles Watts lavished praise on the Belgian before their tie against Chelsea two weeks ago, saying: “Trossard has to start against Chelsea. For all the talk around the impact of Saliba's injury and Holding's inclusion, Arsenal have not won a game since Trossard dropped out of the starting XI. They are a better team when he is on the pitch.”

Since Gabriel Jesus returned from the injury he sustained at the World Cup, he has scored five goals from nine games, but Trossard deserves a chance to lead the line.

The £45k-per-week “wizard” – as so dubbed by reporter Charlie Haffenden – has started only nine matches since joining during the winter transfer window, but he has managed to register seven assists during these matches.

Trossard has also scored and grabbed an assist from appearances off the bench, and with seven goals scored during the first half of the season with Brighton, he could be a viable option to replace Jesus and dismantle the Seagulls.

Only seven teams have conceded fewer goals than Brighton this term, and with clinical finishing required this afternoon, Trossard could be the perfect option to lead the line against his old side, especially as will know exactly how to get the better of their defence, ensuring Arteta’s side have a major advantage.