Arsenal have held talks with Leicester City over a summer move for right-back Timothy Castagne, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Mikel Arteta has identified the need for a new right-back, and Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda is seen as a viable option, with a decision about whether to step up the pursuit of the Spaniard set to be made soon, amid interest in other players.

Talks over Joao Cancelo have reportedly progressed, and the Gunners are likely to launch a bid of £35m in the coming days, however that figure is slightly below Manchester City's valuation, with the Champions League winners set to hold out for £45m.

Castagne has also recently emerged as an option for Arsenal, with it being reported they are keen to sign him following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League, and there has now been an update on their pursuit of the right-back.

Taking to Twitter, Tavolieri has now claimed the north London club are "going for" the Belgian, however he is only being considered as a back-up option for Fresneda, who remains their top target.

Talks have commenced with Leicester regarding a potential deal, with the journalist also claiming the move "could develop quickly", even though the 27-year-old is not the Gunners' first choice.

Is Timothy Castagne leaving Leicester?

After the Foxes' relegation to the Championship, they are set to lose a number of key first-team players, with journalist Dean Jones claiming they will find it "almost impossible" to keep hold of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Castagne.

The defender would almost certainly fancy a move to the Emirates Stadium, considering Champions League football is on offer next season, and there are some indications he could be a solid addition to the Arsenal backline.

Hailed as "brilliant" by members of the media, the £65k-per-week full-back ranks highly for a number of key defensive metrics over the past year, including clearances, averaging 3.04 per 90, which places him in the 91st percentile.

That said, the Belgium international does not offer much in the way of attacking contributions, sparsely showing the desire to get on the ball and take the game to the opposition, placed in just the 13th percentile for successful take-ons.

As a back-up option who could be brought on to help preserve a lead, Castagne could be a good signing for Arsenal, but he is not well-rounded enough to be a regular starter.