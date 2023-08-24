Arsenal are ready to make a move for FC Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, with a new report sharing how much a deal could cost.

Are Arsenal signing Ansu Fati?

The Gunners and Mikel Arteta have brought in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya so far this summer at a combined cost of around £200m.

Reports have suggested that the club’s attention is now on player sales as they aim to bring in around £100m – half of which could be on moving on striker Folarin Balogun.

Bringing in funds could then allow Arteta and sporting director Edu to make a late swoop for a new signing, with Fati a player who has been linked with an Emirates Stadium transfer for large parts of the summer.

Earlier in the month, it was claimed that the Gunners made a "very tempting offer" to sign the attacker, however, a move failed to gather pace and the figures of the bid weren’t disclosed.

However, it appears as if Arsenal are still looking to sign the Spaniard before the deadline, with a fresh update emerging.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal and Arteta “are now ready to step up their interest in the talented winger”. The report claims that Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the player’s agent Jorge Mendes are set to meet to discuss Fati’s future.

The player is keen to stay at the Nou Camp, however, the Catalan giants are open to a loan deal if Arsenal are prepared to cover his £200,000-a-week wage. In any permanent deal, Fati could command a fee in the region of £50m.

How good is Ansu Fati?

Fati is primarily a left-winger who can also play on the right or as a centre-forward and has progressed through the famous Barcelona academy. Now 20 years of age, Fati has made 111 senior appearances for his current employers, scoring 29 times and registering 10 assists.

However, he has endured a number of injury issues, missing more than 100 games for club and country in recent years, so there could be some risk in any possible loan or permanent transfer.

Despite this, when fully fit, Fati appears to be a real handful in the final third, with manager Xavi Hernandez labelling the forward as “dangerous” and a “star”.

"We started him on the left today but we know we can play anywhere,” Xavi said.

“We wanted him to cut inside, but if he has two chances, he scores one, he is dangerous in the box. There are some players who are very good but I think he is just a star.”

As per FBref, Fati has ranked in the top 1% for attacking midfielders and wingers over the past 12 months for attacking touches, shots and non-penalty xG, showing his attacking spark.

He also ranks highly for pass completion and progressive passes received, so with Arteta seemingly after another wide attacker to rival the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, Fati could be a player to keep an eye on in the final days of the window.