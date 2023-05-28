West Ham United star Declan Rice is ready to make it clear he "favours" a move to Arsenal this summer, according to reports.

Who could join Arsenal this summer?

The north Londoners and manager Mikel Arteta, despite fighting for the vast majority of this season, ultimately fell short in their attempts to win a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years.

Champions Man City secured a third-sucessive domestic crown as Pep Guardiola chases the treble, but given just how long Arsenal were in pole position, there are a lot of positives to take from this campaign.

Injuries to key men like centre-back William Saliba towards the backend of 2022/2023 arguably hampered their efforts, with many points dropped in April.

As such, strengthening in key areas is a top priority for the Gunners, with central midfield seemingly right at the forefront of their thinking.

Rice, Brighton star Moises Caicedo, City captain Ilkay Gundogan and Chelsea's Mason Mount have all been linked with moves to north London - with Wolves' Ruben Neves also billed as a target.

The Hammers captain, though, is thought to be a top target for Arteta, with reliable reports suggesting an official bid will be submitted next month and after the season draws to a close.

Now, as per The Mirror, there has been a further update - with Rice ready to express that he "favours" a switch to Arsenal in the summer window.

The London side have apparently already put in a lot of groundwork in regards to a move for the 24-year-old and Arteta personally has a vision for how Rice will fit into his system.

There is also a belief at Arsenal that they're in pole position for his signing, with Granit Xhaka also expected to potentially leave as Bayer Leverkusen push to bring him to the Bundesliga.

Who is Declan Rice?

The Three Lions ace, who also impressed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is a key player for David Moyes - standing out as their best-performer by average match rating this season (WhoScored).

Rice is a midfield general at West Ham, averaging more interceptions per 90 than any of his teammates, with members of the media calling him "utterly sensational" for his contributions in claret and blue.

The former Chelsea academy ace has also been branded "underrated" for his efforts in the middle of the park, but if Arsenal are to sign him, reports suggest he could well cost north of £100 million.