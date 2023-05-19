Arsenal talks to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice are "closer to completion" as a report shares some promising news out of north London.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Premier League title charge appears all but gone, as rivals Man City look almost set to seal domestic glory soon and could well do it this weekend against Chelsea.

Regardless of results around them, victory over the Stamford Bridge side would seal Pep Guardiola's third-successive English title, with City firmly in pole position.

That being said, you could make a compelling case for this campaign being a success for Arsenal overall, as Champions League football is guaranteed for 2023/2024 - a marked improvement on 21/22.

Arsenal transfer chief Edu is now tasked with building upon 2023 and mounting another title challenge, with the club reliably believed to be targeting major signings in key positions.

Arteta is reportedly after additions in defence, leading to links with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, as well as reinforcements further forward.

However, their biggest priority appears to be signing a central midfield star, with both Rice and Brighton star Moises Caicedo being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

The former especially, and a report by Football Transfers has shared quite a promising update on Edu's pursuit.

The outlet, and journalist Steve Kay, have dropped a line near the bottom of a piece detailing that transfer talks for Rice are "closer to completion" - with the West Ham midfielder looking "more and more likely" to make his move across London.

This may come as a big boost for Arteta as the Spaniard chases more steel for his midfield, despite the signing of former Chelsea ace Jorginho in January.

Who is Declan Rice?

The England international has been heavily courted by top sides for a while, with West Ham boss David Moyes quoting £150 million for him last summer.

Rice, who's been called "world class" by media members, could be one of the next transfer window's hottest commodities as he continues to come on leaps and bounds under Moyes.

As per WhoScored, the 24-year-old ranks as West Ham's star player overall in the top flight, averaging their highest match rating per 90.

He also makes more interceptions per 90 than any other Hammers star, backing how he could add some defensive solidarity to Arsenal's midfield.

News of the Gunners edging closer to his capture is excellent, yet reports suggest he will also be very costly.