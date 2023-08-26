Arsenal are thought to be interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney, with a new report sharing when a transfer could potentially come to fruition.

Are Arsenal interested in Ivan Toney?

The Gunners have spent heavily so far this summer, with moves for Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya costing the club around £200m. Mikel Arteta appears to be looking to trim down his squad in the final days of the window through player sales, hoping to bring in around £100m.

Should the club do just that, it appears as if there may still be some incoming activity at the Emirates Stadium before the September 1 deadline.

As a result of Timber’s injury on the opening weekend, Arsenal have been linked with a number of defenders, including Galatasaray’s Victor Nelsson, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, and Torino’s Perr Schuurs.

In attack, the club also appear to be planning for the future, with news emerging on a possible swoop for Toney in the last 48 hours.

According to The Times, Arsenal and rivals Tottenham are both keen on securing Toney’s services, with Brentford braced for offers.

However, due to his current eight-month suspension, any transfer may not materialise until the New Year, with the Bees valuing the striker at £80m. Toney is also set to change agents and Brentford are reportedly resigned to losing the player in 2024.

How much does Ivan Toney earn a week?

Toney, on £21,000-a-week, has been with Brentford since 2020 after leaving Peterborough United and has made more than 100 appearances for the club, helping them to the Premier League after scoring 33 goals during the 2020/21 Championship season.

In total, the 27-year-old has scored 68 times in 124 Bees games, one of which came in controversial fashion in north London during a 1-1 draw against Arsenal last season. Brentford boss Thomas Frank heaped praise on Toney earlier this year, saying he is a “special” and “all-around” player.

"He is a special footballer, I think his character is unique in terms of leadership and driving his team. His link-up play and the way he sees his team-mates around in terms of combinations and then his ability to score goals. He is an all-around football player."

At this stage, Arteta has Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as his senior options, with Folarin Balogun seemingly on the way out of the club, so the Gunners could possibly benefit by bringing in someone like Toney, especially if they are to be playing in the Champions League on a regular basis going forward.

Toney himself has also hailed the Arsenal fan base recently, while also admitting he has been a Liverpool supporter since he was young, something which could also play into their hands when it comes to a deal over Spurs.

"Yeah, I've been a Liverpool fan my whole life but from young I've liked Arsenal.

"I've liked watching Arsenal from how they play and kind of how passionate (their) fans are."

It could be a transfer to keep an eye on, but for now, the club’s attention may be on landing a new defender.