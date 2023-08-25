Arsenal could look at a late move to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, however, a report has stated that the Gunners will need to move on one specific player first.

What’s the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar have been productive so far this summer when it comes to new signings, with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya all brought to north London from West Ham, Chelsea, Ajax and Brentford respectively.

In total, the Gunners have spent £200m but have brought in just £29m through player sales. However, it appears as if the club are looking to increase the latter figure by raising £100m in sales before the deadline.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, who claim that Folarin Balogun is one player who may depart with Arsenal valuing him at £50m. Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham have all registered their interest in the forward, with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Monaco also keen.

At the back, Gabriel Magalhaes, who has been left out of Arteta’s first two starting line-ups this season, has also been linked with an exit amid interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Real Madrid.

However, it is believed that the centre-back is likely to stay, although there is a chance the Gunners could allow Garbiel to leave if they can find a replacement. That is where Guehi comes in, with the report adding that a deal could be difficult to do late in the window but that Arsenal admire the player.

Who is Marc Guehi?

Guehi is an out-and-out centre-back who appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high €35m Transfermarkt valuation.

Dubbed an “absolute tank” by England U21s goalkeeper Josef Bursik, the 23-year-old began his career on the books at Chelsea and spent two seasons on loan at Swansea City. During that time, Guehi made 59 appearances in all competitions in south Wales which earned him a big-money move to Crystal Palace.

Since arriving at Selhurst Park back in 2021, the defender has turned out on 84 occasions and even captained the club in a 3-0 win against Arsenal during the 2021/22 season with the Eagles.

Over the last 12 months, as per FBref, Guehi has been a solid performer. Compared to his positional peers in the top five European leagues, he has placed highly for progressive passing distance, long passes completed, successful take-ons and passes into the final third, showing his quality on the ball. Guehi also ranks high for fouls drawn and ball recoveries, while also averaging 1.47 tackles and 1.25 interceptions per 90.

Alongside Gabriel, Arteta has William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding and the injured Jurrien Timber as centre-back options, whereas right-backs Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu can also occupy central roles when needed.

Therefore, if Gabriel does move on before the deadline, a move for Guehi could be one to keep an eye on, whereas Torino’s Perr Schuurs is another who has been linked with a move to north London, so it could be a busy few days at the Emirates.