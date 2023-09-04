It could be argued that Arsenal had one of the most successful transfer windows in the Premier League after welcoming the likes of Declan Rice in big-money moves.

The Gunners prepared themselves for a season of competing on all fronts, and have got off to a solid start in the Premier League. With that said, however, following new arrival Jurrien Timber's ACL injury on the opening day of the season, Mikel Arteta has already been left slightly short in the right-back department, and is eyeing a return to the transfer market, as a result.

A club far more organised than in previous years, Arsenal are already looking to solve the problem created by Timber's injury.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

By the time that the summer transfer window slammed shut, Arsenal had welcomed four reinforcements in total, with Rice, Kai Havertz, Timber, and David Raya all walking through the door at The Emirates.

So far, Rice has been the standout arrival, acclimating to life in North London fairly seamlessly, and quickly establishing himself in Arteta's side. Timber, meanwhile, as we've already touched on, got off to the worst start possible with his injury.

It is an injury that has created a problem for Arteta, and one that he has solved by shifting defensive midfielder Thomas Partey over to the right-back role, leaving a gap behind in the middle of the park. If that gap in midfield becomes permanent, it could yet be filled by Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, however.

According to Football Transfers, the Gunners were weighing up moves for Joao Cancelo and Eric Garcia in the final days of the window, whereas midfielder Zubimendi was also a target. The report claims Arsenal even made contact with the player's representatives over a potential deal, and are eyeing another move for the 24-year-old in January if Partey leaves the club.

Should Arsenal sign Martin Zubimendi?

If Partey does depart in January, then signing a replacement should be seen as Arsenal's biggest priority, and that's where Zubimendi could come in.

The 24-year-old played a crucial role for Sociedad last season, featuring 36 times in La Liga, as they finished in the top four for the first time since the 2012/13 campaign. Statistically speaking, too, the Spaniard even outperformed Partey in some areas last season, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Carries Blocks Clearances Interceptions Martin Zubimendi 43 44 55 37 Thomas Partey 34 26 41 28

The midfielder has earned a lot of praise throughout his career for performances such as last season's, including from Barcelona legend and current manager Xavi, who said, via Sportskeeda:

"He is more physical and faster than Busi, who is better technically. But it’s not just Zubimendi, it’s all the players in midfield. We have a great team visiting us. Zubimendi is a great player."

With that said, if Arsenal do return for Zubimendi in January, they may have the chance to get themselves another excellent option at the heart of their midfield, and someone who could only get better with a move to the Premier League.