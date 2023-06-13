Arsenal have reportedly made an approach to Sporting CP over a possible move for defender Ousmane Diomande.

What’s the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners appear to be working hard behind the scenes to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad this summer following an impressive 2022/23 Premier League season.

One of the club’s top targets is West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. Reports have suggested that the England international has already reached a verbal agreement when it comes to personal terms ahead of a move to the Emirates Stadium.

A fee still needs to be agreed on between the two clubs, with Jacob Steinberg suggesting that is close with a figure possibly surpassing £100m with add-ons included.

Rice could therefore become Arsenal’s all-time record signing should a move go through in that price range, however, it looks as if the club could still make further additions.

Sport Witness relayed a report from Portuguese newspaper Record regarding Arsenal and Diomande in the last 48 hours. They claimed that the Gunners and Juventus have both made contact over a potential transfer, however, it is deemed ‘impossible’, with Sporting informing Diomande’s representatives he is ‘locked’ in at Lisbon.

The report does add that the player has a €80m (£68m) release clause, though, something that will need to be activated following Sporting’s stance on a sale.

Who is Ousmane Diomande?

Diomande is just 19 years of age and only joined Sporting back in January from FC Midtjylland. Since then, the Ivorian has gone on to make 17 appearances in all competitions for his current employers, two of which actually came against Arsenal in the Europa League.

The centre-back played the entirety of the game at the Emirates Stadium as Sporting progressed on penalties and was actually the visitors’ second-best outfield player on the evening, as per SofaScore. He appears to be a star in the making, with talent scout Jacek Kulig saying:

“You rarely see a player with such high ball-playing and pure defender skills. There are some tactical improvements but I'm quite sure this kid will play for the best teams in the world. The signs of elite talent.”

However, paying £68m for a teenager alongside a possible £100m+ deal for Rice could be seen as too much by Arsenal officials this summer, but following a recent approach and a starring display in north London back in March, it looks as if it could be one to keep an eye on over the summer.