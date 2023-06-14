Arsenal are reportedly ready to compete for the signature of Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze this summer.

What’s the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are seemingly hard at work behind the scenes looking to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad with new signings ahead of the new Premier League season.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is the top target at the Emirates, with reports suggesting that Arsenal are actually closing in on a deal for the England international.

A fee could exceed £100m with add-ons, with personal terms not an issue ahead of a transfer. Arteta feels that Rice could be key to helping Arsenal mount another challenge for the Premier League title next season and is prepared to make space by allowing Granit Xhaka to join Bayer Leverkusen.

He could soon be an Arsenal player with a transfer seemingly gathering pace, and after Rice, a move for Chukwueze could be next on the agenda for sporting director Edu Gaspar and co.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Calciomercato regarding Chukwueze, where Arsenal were named. The report claims that the Gunners are ready to compete for the attacker’s services alongside AC Milan, with Real Madrid also keen.

Chukwueze, hailed as "sensational" by journalist Zach Lowy for his performances this year, has just over 12 months remaining on his Villarreal deal.

Who is Samuel Chukwueze?

The 24-year-old is primarily a left-footed right-winger who can also turn out on the opposite side or in an attacking midfield role. The Nigeria international has been wanted in north London twice before, so it could be a case of third time lucky for the Gunners.

In total, Chukwueze has made 207 senior appearances for Villarreal, scoring 37 times and registering 31 assists.

As per FBref, Chukwueze is similar to both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka and could offer another really exciting option for Arteta in the final third. The Villarreal star ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons that lead to a shot and the 95th percentile for carries into the penalty area.

Therefore, with Arsenal set to play Champions League football once again next season, adding strength in depth for Arteta could be a wise move with plenty of football to be played, and by the looks of it, a swoop for Chukwueze may well be one to keep an eye on in a bus few months in the transfer market.