Arsenal have now made an offer of around €80 million (£70 million) to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Who could join Arsenal this summer?

The north Londoners have already begun planning for the 2023/2024 campaign with transfer chief Edu recently admitting as much to the media.

Following Mikel Arteta's attempt to win a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, having narrowly missed out to champions Man City, it is now imperative for Arsenal to build upon this challenge and mount another fight next season.

Arteta is apparently set to instigate a major summer rebuild, according to reports, with Arsenal expecting many ins and outs this summer window (The Mirror).

Central midfield is a major priority for them in particular, and Rice isn't the only player they're eyeing for the position, with Brighton's Moises Caicedo also a target.

Arsenal could also look to sign midfielders for more advanced, playmaking roles - leading to interest in both Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan and Chelsea's Mason Mount (The Mirror).

However, Rice is believed to be their number one target, with Sky Germany sharing what is a pretty significant update on their attempts to sign him.

According to their information, Arsenal have already made an offer of around £70m for the 24-year-old, coming amid Bayern Munich's real interest as well.

Not much else is said on the bid or West Ham's stance on accepting it, though it's apparently on the table.

Bayern manager, Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants Rice at the Allianz Arena, but it's the Gunners who have made their first move, with Liverpool and Chelsea also eyeing a move.

Who is Declan Rice?

West Ham's captain and star player looks set to be one of the major talking points of this summer window.

As per WhoScored, Rice stands out as West Ham's most vital asset - averaging a higher match rating per 90 than any other Hammers star in the Premier League this season.

He is a crucial defensive midfield presence for David Moyes, having made more successful interceptions per top flight game than all of his teammates (WhoScored).

Called "utterly sensational" by members of the media, Moyes has also recently admitted he could leave, potentially opening the door for Arsenal.