Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta will be offered the chance to sign PSV Eindhoven star Xavi Simons, according to reports.

Who could join Arsenal this summer?

The Gunners' hopes of sealing a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years have all but vanished after their dismal 3-0 home defeat to Brighton last Sunday.

Mathematically, there is still a possibility of Arsenal pipping Man City to top spot, but the Blues are firmly in pole position and have a chance to secure their third-successive domestic crown with victory over Chelsea this weekend.

City's imperious form saw them batter European heavyweights Real Madrid to book their place in the Champions League final, with all signs suggesting they're favourites for the title as things stand.

As a result, it could now be imperative for Arsenal to get summer transfer preparations underway for next season, with Edu and co believed to be targeting central midfielders, additions in defence and signings further forward.

West Ham star Declan Rice is believed to be a prime target with Ligue 1 duo Lois Openda and Jonathan David on their radar for the attacking areas.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is also attracting interest with Arteta keen to reinforce his defence, especially after William Saliba's injury arguably hampered their recent form.

As well as the aforementioned players, Arsenal could be handed the chance to sign PSV Eindhoven star Simons, according to a recent report.

This information comes courtesy of The Mirror, who claim the Gunners will be offered him in the next transfer window. The 20-year-old has been in mightily impressive form for PSV, clocking 16 goals and nine assists in the Eredivisie alone.

Simons' run has earned him call-ups to the Netherlands national team this season, and while Paris Saint-Germain have a buy-back clause of £10 million, they've so far not made an approach - opening the door for Arsenal to make their move.

Arteta is apparently on the look out for emerging talent and Simons has caught the eye of major clubs across Europe.

Who is Xavi Simons?

The attacker, who can play in midfield and further forward, is a player of huge potential - scoring 19 goals and registering 12 assists in all competitions over 2022/2023.

Simons has also been tipped for superstardom by former Spurs and Real Madrid star Rafael van der Vaart in an interview with Voetbal International (via Mundo Deportivo):