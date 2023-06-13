Arsenal will make an offer worth more than £90m for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, with a verbal agreement already reached with the player, according to reports.

What’s the latest Arsenal transfer news involving Rice?

The Gunners have seemingly made Rice their top target and have been planning to make their move in recent weeks.

Fabrizio Romano suggested last month that Arsenal were waiting for the Hammers to clarify their final price tag, while also being respectful by allowing the midfielder to focus on helping West Ham lift the Europa Conference League.

Rice helped the club win the trophy following a 2-1 win over Fiorentina last week, and co-owner David Sullivan admitted shortly after that the England international will leave the London Stadium over the coming months, with three of four clubs interested in his services. One of those is Arsenal, and an update has emerged over their plans to bid for Rice.

According to Football Insider, an official bid will be submitted in the coming days. ‘The deal to be tabled is believed to be worth ‘£90million-plus as Arenal look to wrap up what would comfortably smash their club transfer record.’

The report adds that a verbal agreement has been reached with Rice, who has said ‘yes’ to joining Mikel Arteta's squad.

How much is Declan Rice worth?

It appears as if the Gunners will be making a club-record move over the coming days for Rice, and his Transfermarkt valuation has increased over the last three years.

Since 2020, Rice has seen his valuation go from €49.5m (£42.5m) to a career-high €80m (£68m) today. Meanwhile, Football Transfers have his valuation at €62.5m (£53.7m), so you could argue that the Gunners are overpaying for a player who will soon be into the final 12 months of his deal.

However, West Ham have been asking for £120m from a Champions League club for Rice, who is a man in demand this summer. Therefore, you could say that Arsenal appear to be meeting in the middle with an opening £90m+ offer.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, Rice once again starred in 2022/23 and was West Ham’s top-rated performer, as per WhoScored. Making 50 appearances in all competitions, the England international would add another quality option to Arteta’s midfield, and it’ll be interesting to see if the club’s first offer is accepted ahead of a possible short move across London.