Arsenal are battling Tottenham Hotspur and multiple other clubs in the race for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

With reports indicating that Ben White is poised to switch back to a central role next season, Arsenal have set their sights on bringing in a new right-back, and they have reportedly already made an offer for Galatasaray's Sacha Boey.

The Gunners have tabled a bid worth £12m for Boey after meeting with Galatasaray vice-president Erden Timur in London, however the Turkish side are holding out for £17m, which means the offer may need to be increased.

Another option being considered by Mikel Arteta is Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, who the Spaniard knows well from their time working together at the Etihad Stadium, and a bid of around £35m may be launched in the coming days.

Not only is a move for a new right-back in the offing, the Gunners have also identified Galatsaray centre-back Nelsson as a potential target, with Sports Digitale's Sabuncuohlu taking to Twitter to confirm they are in the race for his signature.

The journalist claims that a whole host of teams are battling it out for the Denmark international, including Arsenal, Tottenham, Sevilla, Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund.

However, the English clubs may hold a major advantage, as the centre-back's "first choice" is a move to the Premier League.

Who is Victor Nelsson?

The Dane does not have any experience in one of Europe's "big five" leagues, having spent the majority of his career in his home country, during spells with FC Nordsjaelland and FC Copenhagen, before moving to Galatasaray.

However, the Hornbaek-born defender has played a vital role for his current club en-route to winning the Turkish Super Lig title, which is now mathematically confirmed, recording 35 appearances in all competitions this season.

It is fair to say the £20k-per-week ace has done enough to impress the Galatasaray hierarchy, with board member Resit Omer Kukner branding him a "Danish lion", while praising him for his "attitude on and off the pitch".

Football scout Jacek Kulig has also highlighted Nelsson's leadership skills, and claims that he is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder, showcasing his versatility.

That said, if White is switching to a central role next season, Arsenal would be better off bringing in a new right-back, and they should instead focus on signing Cancelo, who has proven himself in the Premier League over a number of years.