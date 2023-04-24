Arsenal are interested in signing Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque this summer, and Mikel Arteta could be set to give the deal the green light, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Football Insider recently reported Arsenal have a two-man shopping list at striker, with Dusan Vlahovic set to be their priority signing, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be the back-up option, should a move for the Juventus forward fall through.

There may also be some outgoings in attacking areas, as it has been reported the Gunners are likely to sell Folarin Balogun, who they are hoping to receive £40m for, in order to fund a move for West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

It has previously been reported Roque would be interested in a move to the Emirates Stadium, having been in contact with the club, and it now appears as though they could win the race for the striker this summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal see Chelsea's financial issues as a prime opportunity for them to hijack the deal for the Brazilian, and win the race for his signature, although Barcelona are also said to be interested.

The Gunners have conducted multiple scouting missions to assess the forward already this season, and they are considering a big-money bid, with Athletico Paranaense set to demand a fee in the region of £35m - £40m.

Having been successful in the Premier League with a very young squad, Arteta is searching for new up-and-coming talents, and he could green light a move for the starlet this summer.

Should Arsenal sign Vitor Roque?

Given that Arsenal have also been linked with more well-known names in Vlahovic and Calvert-Lewin, it would be a risk to sign the 18-year-old, but he might be exactly the type of signing they need at this stage.

Arteta already has Gabriel Jesus to lead the line, and the 26-year-old has weighed in with a very solid nine goals and six assists in 20 Premier League games this season, so it could be worth bringing in a younger striker to provide competition, rather than a replacement.

Football scout Jacek Kulig has hailed Roque as "unstoppable", and he is already making a name for himself in the Athletico Paranaense first team, registering five goals and two assists in 11 games this season.

The £40m price tag attached to the youngster is a huge amount for a player yet to prove himself over a long timeframe, however he is showing all the signs he could go on to be a top player.