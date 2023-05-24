Arsenal are expected to make a bid to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice at the end of the Premier League season, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

Who could join Arsenal this summer?

It's been a whirlwind season for Gunners supporters, with their side narrowly missing out on a first domestic crown in nearly 20 years to champions Man City.

Arsenal were in pole position for much of the campaign, yet couldn't quite usurp Pep Guardiola's imperious blues who have just secured their fourth title in five years.

Injuries to the likes of William Saliba arguably hampered Arsenal's form late in the campaign, with the north Londoners drawing many games in April, and it's now back to the drawing board ahead of what will be an interesting season next year.

Transfer targets have already been identified by sporting director Edu and co, with Arsenal's transfer chief recently admitting as much to ESPN (via 90min):

"Our planning has already been done, said Edu."It has already reached the owners. Now, we're taking things step by step. We're focused on how we will finish the season, but we've put in the planning and I'm very excited."

In terms of who could join the club this summer, reports widely indicate that Irons star Rice is a firm possibility, with the likes of Mason Mount and Ilkay Gundogan also linked.

Strengthening midfield appears to be a major priority for Mikel Arteta and Sky journalist Sheth has shared an update on their potential attempts to sign Rice in particular.

Taking to Twitter, he says Arsenal are expected to bid for the 24-year-old at the end of the season, coming amid internal talks over his signing.

Who is Declan Rice?

The England international, going by statistics this season, is certainly West Ham's stand out player - having averaged a higher match rating per 90 than any of his teammates in the Premier League this season (WhoScored).

Members of the media have even called Rice "underrated" for his contributions at international level, with Italian reporter Angelo Mangiante saying as much and branding the midfielder a "useful" one for any team.

However, if Arsenal are to prise Rice away from the London Stadium, they could have to pay big, as Sky recently claimed West Ham could demand as much as £120 million.

It is perhaps imperative for the north Londoners to have alternatives in case theyr'e priced out of a move.