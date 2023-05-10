Arsenal are in "behind-the-scenes" talks for West Ham star Declan Rice as they attempt to steal a march, according to journalist Wayne Veysey.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Premier League title chasers are behind rivals Man City in the race for their first domestic crown in nearly 20 years, with Pep Guardiola's side holding a one-point and one-game advantage.

Regardless of whether Arsenal end up brining the trophy to north London, you could certainly argue that this has been a successful campaign, especially given they were beaten to the top four by Spurs just 12 months ago.

If they ultimately lose out on the league to an imperious City side, who are aiming for an historic treble, the task for sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta will be to rebuild and strengthen in key areas.

The Gunners are aiming to seriously reinforce in a few positions, according to reports, with a new striker being targeted after injuries to the likes of Gabriel Jesus this season.

William Saliba's fitness issues have also, arguably, been a real part of Arsenal's recent slump - where they went four league games without a win in April.

A centre-back is wanted as a result, but central midfield is said to be a major priority, with Hammers star Rice being heavily linked with a move to The Emirates Stadium.

As per Veysey, writing for Football Insider, Arsenal are apparently attempting to get ahead of the competition for his signature - with "behind-the scenes" discussions taking place right now.

Arteta's side apparently lead the chase for Rice and he is keen to leave West Ham, but the notion of a swap deal has apparently been ruled out by close sources.

As well as Arsenal, it is believed that Man City, Man United, Newcastle and Chelsea are also interested in the England international.

What could Rice bring to Arsenal?

The midfield general has been a shining light for David Moyes in the top flight this season, standing out as their best-performer by average match rating, with no West Ham player averaging more interceptions per 90 (WhoScored).

Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith summed up his quality best in a recent statement (via The Boot Room), stating:

"Declan Rice, He’s like two players for West Ham. He’s unbelievable, world-class and he is starting to add goals to his game as well.”

The one caveat to this potential move may well be his asking price as West Ham could apparently demand as much as £120 million for his services this summer.