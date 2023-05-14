Arsenal are preparing an offer for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are reportedly eyeing a new winger in the upcoming window, and it has recently been reported they are pushing to sign Barcelona's Raphinha, with sporting director Edu Gaspar making constant calls to pursue a deal for the Brazilian.

Another wide option is Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby, having missed out on the Frenchman in the January transfer window, and he could be available for around £65m this summer, at which point a move is a more realistic possibility.

Journalist Dean Jones has hinted Mikel Arteta could go back in for Pedro Neto, with Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke also claiming they are plotting a surprise move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers ace.

There will also be an option available to Arsenal on a free transfer, with Football Insider now reporting they are preparing an offer for Zaha, who is keen to challenge himself elsewhere at the season, despite holding contract talks with Palace.

The Gunners are not the only Premier League club vying for the 30-year-old's signature, however, with Chelsea said to be interested, while there are also suitors from abroad, and Marseille could make a move.

The Ivory Coast international has been a long-term target for the north London club, having had big-money approaches turned down in the past, and they are ready to reignite their interest, now he is available for free.

Should Arsenal sign Wilfried Zaha?

Arsenal will, on the whole, be happy with this season, given that they are back in the Champions League next season, although they will be a little disappointed about some of their results in recent weeks, which have given Manchester City the advantage in the title race.

It could be argued that one of Arteta's issues in recent weeks has been a lack of squad depth, with Rob Holding being criticised after coming in for William Saliba, while there is also a lack of backup options for Bukayo Saka.

With Reiss Nelson being linked with a potential move away, Zaha could be a fantastic replacement, given that he has proven himself at Premier League level over a number of years, hitting double figures for goals in the previous three seasons.

Hailed as "phenomenal" by Arteta, the £130k-per-week Palace star has earned a chance to prove himself at a club like Arsenal, and it is a very low-risk move for the Gunners, given his availability on a free transfer, so he could be an open goal signing.